Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Display
75
Performance
68
Battery
87
Camera
72
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
75

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
71

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
68

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1926
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
414545
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10X Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (65 votes)

