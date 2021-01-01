Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Display
75
Performance
68
Battery
87
Camera
72
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
Full specifications
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1926
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
414545
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 87th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10X Pro 5G may differ by country or region