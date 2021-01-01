Xiaomi Redmi 3S Display 46 Performance 20 Battery 69 Camera 38 NanoReview score 40 Category Budget Announced June 2016 Release date June 2016 Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 3S

46 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 71.31% Max. Brightness 480 nits

42 Design and build Height 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 71.31%

20 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 3S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 652 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2865 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 39973

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 ROM MIUI 9.2

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:52 hr Talk (3G) 25:47 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 100th place

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 3S Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 31.17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.127 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L8 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 22.78 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 70 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2016 Release date June 2016 Launch price ~ 137 USD SAR (head) 0.485 W/kg SAR (body) 1.6 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 3S may differ by country or region