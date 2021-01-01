Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Display
46
Performance
20
Battery
69
Camera
38
NanoReview score
40
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2016
|Release date
|June 2016
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
46
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.31%
Max. Brightness
480 nits
42
Design and build
|Height
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
71.31%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39973
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 9.2
69
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:52 hr
Talk (3G)
25:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 100th place
38
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.127 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22.78 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.485 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.6 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 3S may differ by country or region