Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Display
46
Performance
20
Battery
69
Camera
38
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced June 2016
Release date June 2016
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 3S
46

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.31%
Max. Brightness
480 nits
42

Design and build

Height 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
71.31%
20

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39973
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 9.2
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:52 hr
Talk (3G)
25:47 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 3S
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.127 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 22.78 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.485 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.6 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 3S may differ by country or region

