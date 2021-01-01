Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro

Display
55
Performance
24
Battery
68
Camera
38
NanoReview score
43
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2016
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 194 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.31%
Max. Brightness
521 nits
42

Design and build

Height 141.3 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.31%
24

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
871
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59206
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 8
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
20:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:48 hr
Talk (3G)
29:15 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2016
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 194 USD
SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (175 votes)

