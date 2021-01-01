Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro
Display
55
Performance
24
Battery
68
Camera
38
NanoReview score
43
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 194 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.31%
Max. Brightness
521 nits
42
Design and build
|Height
|141.3 mm (5.56 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.31%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
871
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59206
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 8
68
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
20:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:48 hr
Talk (3G)
29:15 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 65th place
38
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 194 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.77 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.83 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4 Pro may differ by country or region