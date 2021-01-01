Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro Display 55 Performance 24 Battery 68 Camera 38 NanoReview score 43 Category Mid-range Announced November 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 194 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 441 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 70.31% Max. Brightness 521 nits

42 Design and build Height 141.3 mm (5.56 inches) Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 70.31%

24 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 871 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3135 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 59206

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 ROM MIUI 8

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 20:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:48 hr Talk (3G) 29:15 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 65th place

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 4 Pro Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 194 USD SAR (head) 0.77 W/kg SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4 Pro may differ by country or region