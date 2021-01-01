Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Display
44
Performance
17
Battery
52
Camera
37
NanoReview score
36
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
33
Design and build
|Height
|139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
69%
17
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
36936
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 10
52
Battery
|Capacity
|3120 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
37
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.525 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.181 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4A may differ by country or region