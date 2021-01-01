Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 4A: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Display
44
Performance
17
Battery
52
Camera
37
NanoReview score
36
Category Budget
Announced November 2016
Release date February 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
44

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69%
Max. Brightness
346 nits
33

Design and build

Height 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69%
17

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 4A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
36936
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 10
52

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 4A
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2016
Release date February 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4A may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (131 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi 4A and Redmi 4X
2. Redmi 4A and Redmi 6A
3. Redmi 4A and Redmi Go
4. Redmi 4A and Redmi 8A
5. Redmi 4A and Redmi 8

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish