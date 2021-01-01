Xiaomi Redmi 4A Display 44 Performance 17 Battery 52 Camera 37 NanoReview score 36 Category Budget Announced November 2016 Release date February 2017 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69%
Max. Brightness 346 nits

Design and build
Height 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio 69%

Performance
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7 36936

Software
Operating system Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 10

Battery
Capacity 3120 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Camera
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

Sound
Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other
Announced November 2016
Release date February 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

