Xiaomi Redmi 4X Display 47 Performance 18 Battery 61 Camera 37 NanoReview score 40 Category Budget Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X

47 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 70.98% Max. Brightness 521 nits

43 Design and build Height 139.2 mm (5.48 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 70.98%

18 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 661 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1881 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 43507

35 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2) ROM MIUI 11

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:00 hr Talk (3G) 19:38 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 4X Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 72 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.583 W/kg SAR (body) 1.5 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4X may differ by country or region