Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Display
47
Performance
18
Battery
61
Camera
37
NanoReview score
40
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
47
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.98%
Max. Brightness
521 nits
43
Design and build
|Height
|139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.98%
18
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
661
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1881
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
43507
35
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
61
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
19:38 hr
37
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
72 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.583 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.5 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4X may differ by country or region