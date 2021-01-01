Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 4X: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Display
47
Performance
18
Battery
61
Camera
37
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
47

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.98%
Max. Brightness
521 nits
43

Design and build

Height 139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.98%
18

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
661
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1881
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
43507
35

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
ROM MIUI 11
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
19:38 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 4X
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
72 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.583 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.5 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 4X may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (220 votes)

