Xiaomi Redmi 6
Display
52
Performance
26
Battery
57
Camera
44
NanoReview score
45
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 6
52
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.92%
|RGB color space
|94.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|Contrast
|704:1
Max. Brightness
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
40
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.92%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
812
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3617
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73955
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|7 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1936
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
76.6 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 6 may differ by country or region