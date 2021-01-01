Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 6: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Budget
Announced June 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 6
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3%
PWM Not detected
Response time 31 ms
Contrast 704:1
Max. Brightness
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.92%
Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
812
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3617
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73955
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11
OS size 7 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:05 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 6
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1936
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
76.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 6 may differ by country or region

