Xiaomi Redmi 6 Display 52 Performance 26 Battery 57 Camera 44 NanoReview score 45

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% Display tests RGB color space 94.3% PWM Not detected Response time 31 ms Contrast 704:1 Max. Brightness 361 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

40 Design and build Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 72.92%

26 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 812 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3617 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 73955

51 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 11 OS size 7 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:05 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 6 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1936 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 76.6 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

