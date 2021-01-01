Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 6A: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Display
53
Performance
20
Battery
57
Camera
40
NanoReview score
43
Category Budget
Announced July 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 86 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 29 ms
Contrast 1554:1
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
41

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
72.92%
20

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3622
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
54170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
59585
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 7 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:57 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 6A
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 6A may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (257 votes)

Write a comment

