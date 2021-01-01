Xiaomi Redmi 6A Display 53 Performance 20 Battery 57 Camera 40 NanoReview score 43 Category Budget Announced July 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 86 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.92% Display tests RGB color space 93.8% PWM Not detected Response time 29 ms Contrast 1554:1 Max. Brightness 398 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

41 Design and build Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 72.92%

20 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 775 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3622 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 54170 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 59585

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 7 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:57 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 6A Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 77.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced July 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 86 USD SAR (head) 0.656 W/kg SAR (body) 1.523 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 6A may differ by country or region