Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Display
55
Performance
22
Battery
85
Camera
46
NanoReview score
51
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
48
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77519
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 8A may differ by country or region