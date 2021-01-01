Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 8A: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Display
55
Performance
22
Battery
85
Camera
46
NanoReview score
51
Category Budget
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
48

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
22

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77519
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94753
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 8A
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 8A may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (476 votes)

