Xiaomi Redmi 8A Display 55 Performance 22 Battery 85 Camera 46 NanoReview score 51 Category Budget Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Max. Brightness 398 nits

48 Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

22 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 872 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2977 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 807 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 77519 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 94753

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:56 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 8A Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2190 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

