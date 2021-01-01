Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
Display
57
Performance
19
Battery
70
Camera
44
NanoReview score
49
Category Budget
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.6%
Response time 45.5 ms
Contrast 813:1
Max. Brightness
339 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
19

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 9AT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
462
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93341
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 9 GB
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 9AT
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.1 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 9AT may differ by country or region

