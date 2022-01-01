Xiaomi Redmi A1
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
|- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
