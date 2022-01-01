Xiaomi Redmi A1 Display 54 Performance 17 Battery 70 Camera 44 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

45 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

17 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi A1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 162 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 551

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 12

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi A1 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer Box * -

