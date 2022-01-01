Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi A1: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi A1

Display
54
Performance
17
Battery
70
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi A1
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
45

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
17

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 12
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi A1
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi A1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

