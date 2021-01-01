Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Go: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Display
53
Performance
12
Battery
51
Camera
40
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Go
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25%
Display tests
RGB color space 94%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 23 ms
Contrast 1214:1
Max. Brightness
305 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
40

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
70.25%
12

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Go in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
620
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1668
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
31819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21133
43

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Android Go Edition
OS size 3 GB
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:11 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Go
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Go may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (63 votes)

Write a comment

