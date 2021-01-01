Xiaomi Redmi Go
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|RGB color space
|94%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Response time
|23 ms
|Contrast
|1214:1
Max. Brightness
305 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
70.25%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
620
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1668
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
31819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21133
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|OS size
|3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|Release date
|January 2019
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Go may differ by country or region