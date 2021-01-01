Xiaomi Redmi Go: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Go

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% Display tests RGB color space 94% PWM 100 Hz Response time 23 ms Contrast 1214:1 Max. Brightness 305 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

40 Design and build Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 70.25%

12 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Go in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 620 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1668 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 31819 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 21133

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Android Go Edition OS size 3 GB

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:11 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Go Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.1 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2019 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 56 USD SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

