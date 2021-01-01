Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K20: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Display
71
Performance
54
Battery
78
Camera
68
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K20
71

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
636 nits
61

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
54

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2558
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
218004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
250145
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 11.3 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
33:20 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K20
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 МГц
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 МГц
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 МГц
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (17 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi K20
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20
4. Oppo Realme X2 and Xiaomi Redmi K20
5. Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Xiaomi Redmi K20
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Redmi K20
7. Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Redmi K20
8. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish