Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30
Display
81
Performance
57
Battery
81
Camera
74
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K30
81

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
714 nits
57

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
57

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 575 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2807
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
224485
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266550
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:19 hr
Talk (3G)
44:27 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K30
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (69 votes)

