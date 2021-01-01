Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Display 72 Performance 93 Battery 89 Camera 73 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

72 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 494 nits

77 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

93 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3239 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 566740 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking - 28th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K30 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.24 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 437 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K30 Pro may differ by country or region