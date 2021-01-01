Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Display
72
Performance
93
Battery
89
Camera
73
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
72

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
494 nits
77

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
93

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3239
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
566740
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.24
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (55 votes)

