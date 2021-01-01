Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Display
88
Performance
81
Battery
87
Camera
70
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5%
PWM 270 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
779 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
81

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 0.512 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
483585
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K30 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.24
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
84

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K30 Ultra may differ by country or region

