Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra Display 88 Performance 81 Battery 87 Camera 70 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.5% PWM 270 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 779 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77 L3 cache 0.512 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2703 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 483585 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 53rd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 14 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K30 Ultra Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.24 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

