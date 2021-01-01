Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
Display
84
Performance
100
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
84
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
504 nits
82
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
100
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
720794
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K40 Gaming may differ by country or region