Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
Display
84
Performance
100
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
84

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
504 nits
82

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
100

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
720794
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K40 Gaming
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K40 Gaming may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Write a comment

