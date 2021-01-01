Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Display 84 Performance 100 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 82 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

84 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 504 nits

82 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%

100 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 720794

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5065 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K40 Gaming Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K40 Gaming may differ by country or region