Xiaomi Redmi K40S
Display
91
Performance
81
Battery
80
Camera
72
NanoReview score
81
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K40S
91
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1292 nits
77
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3456
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
706749
|CPU
|186956
|GPU
|246714
|Memory
|126648
|UX
|151585
|Total score
|706749
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating - 75th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
72
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
|4G network
|LTE B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K40S may differ by country or region