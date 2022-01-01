Xiaomi Redmi K40S Display 91 Performance 81 Battery 80 Camera 72 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1292 nits

77 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K40S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3456 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 706749 CPU 186956 GPU 246714 Memory 126648 UX 151585 Total score 706749 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating - 75th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K40S Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 / B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

