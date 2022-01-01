Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K50: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K50

Xiaomi Redmi K50
Display
99
Performance
90
Battery
89
Camera
67
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1213 nits
72

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
90

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3783
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
997857
CPU 221568
GPU 435073
Memory 171687
UX 167291
Total score 997857
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi K40 and Redmi K50
2. Poco F3 and Redmi K50
3. Poco X3 Pro and Redmi K50
4. Black Shark 4 and Redmi K50
5. Poco F3 GT and Redmi K50
6. Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50
7. Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish