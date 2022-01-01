Xiaomi Redmi K50 Display 99 Performance 90 Battery 89 Camera 67 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1213 nits

72 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

90 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 931 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3783 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 997857 CPU 221568 GPU 435073 Memory 171687 UX 167291 Total score 997857 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 7th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 may differ by country or region