Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
Display
99
Performance
99
Battery
85
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1213 nits
72

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
99

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4504
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1031809
CPU 257633
GPU 392328
Memory 188783
UX 183037
Total score 1031809
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (12 votes)

