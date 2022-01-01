Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
Display
99
Performance
99
Battery
85
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
99
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1213 nits
72
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
99
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4504
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1031809
|CPU
|257633
|GPU
|392328
|Memory
|188783
|UX
|183037
|Total score
|1031809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores - 3rd place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro may differ by country or region