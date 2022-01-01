Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro Display 99 Performance 99 Battery 85 Camera 66 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1213 nits

72 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

99 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max. clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4504 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1031809 CPU 257633 GPU 392328 Memory 188783 UX 183037 Total score 1031809 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores - 3rd place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

