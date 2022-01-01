Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Display 94 Performance 96 Battery 84 Camera 77 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

80 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

96 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1237 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4195 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1000122 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 24th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50 Ultra Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1/ B4/ B5/ B6/ B8/ B19 4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

