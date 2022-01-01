Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra
Display
94
Performance
96
Battery
84
Camera
77
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra
94

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
96

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1000122
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1/ B4/ B5/ B6/ B8/ B19
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 Ultra may differ by country or region

