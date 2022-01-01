Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra
Display
94
Performance
96
Battery
84
Camera
77
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
94
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
96
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1000122
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 24th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
77
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/ B4/ B5/ B6/ B8/ B19
|4G network
|LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26
|5G support
|Yes
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50 Ultra may differ by country or region