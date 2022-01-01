Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K50i: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Display
83
Performance
83
Battery
85
Camera
64
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50i
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
82

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
83

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
806315
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50i
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28a(703~748MHz)/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50i may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

