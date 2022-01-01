Xiaomi Redmi K50i Display 83 Performance 83 Battery 85 Camera 64 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K50i

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

82 Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

83 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K50i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 922 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3798 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 806315 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 60th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K50i Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28a(703~748MHz)/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K50i may differ by country or region