Xiaomi Redmi K60E

Xiaomi Redmi K60E
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5500 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)

Review

Display
99
Performance
70
Battery
89
Camera
71
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
80

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60E
99

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
75

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.15 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz)
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
70

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3123
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
778843
CPU 185745
GPU 306944
Memory 151937
UX 136857
Total score 778843
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60E
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60E may differ by country or region

