99 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

75 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.15 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

70 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60E in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 963 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3123 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 778843 CPU 185745 GPU 306944 Memory 151937 UX 136857 Total score 778843 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 116th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60E Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60E may differ by country or region