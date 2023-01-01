Xiaomi Redmi K60E
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5500 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)
Review
Display
99
Performance
70
Battery
89
Camera
71
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
80
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60E
99
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
75
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.15 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
70
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3123
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
778843
|CPU
|185745
|GPU
|306944
|Memory
|151937
|UX
|136857
|Total score
|778843
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 116th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
89
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B3 / B5 / B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
|4G network
|LTE B1 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B26
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60E may differ by country or region