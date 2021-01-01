Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
Display
67
Performance
50
Battery
83
Camera
68
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 204 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
81

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
50

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
331779
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 10 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Write a comment

