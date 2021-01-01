Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Display 67 Performance 50 Battery 83 Camera 68 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 204 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

81 Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Rear material Glass Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

50 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 587 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 331779

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 10 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

81 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 204 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region