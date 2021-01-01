Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Display
82
Performance
59
Battery
83
Camera
68
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
82

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%
Max. Brightness
455 nits
72

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
59

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
301462
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

