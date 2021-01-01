Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Display
74
Performance
53
Battery
85
Camera
55
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
53

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
53

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
299605
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19.2 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 10T
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 66, 38, 40, 41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10T may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

