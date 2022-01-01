Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
Display
75
Performance
46
Battery
84
Camera
56
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
62

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
46

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1738
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
294266
CPU 95172
GPU 56679
Memory 66029
UX 77835
Total score 294266
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11E
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
3G network WCDMA B1 / B2 / B5 / B8
4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B34/ B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11E may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

