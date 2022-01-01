Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Display 75 Performance 46 Battery 84 Camera 56 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

62 Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

46 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 558 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1738 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 294266 CPU 95172 GPU 56679 Memory 66029 UX 77835 Total score 294266 Sources: 3DMark [3]

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11E Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2 / B3 / B5 / B8 3G network WCDMA B1 / B2 / B5 / B8 4G network LTE B1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B34/ B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 5G support Yes

81 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11E may differ by country or region