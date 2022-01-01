Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE Display 75 Performance 44 Battery 84 Camera 55 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

53 Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 535 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1678 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 252750 CPU 76375 GPU 83299 Memory 46843 UX 40623 Total score 252750 Sources: 3DMark [3]

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11SE Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11SE may differ by country or region