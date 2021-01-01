Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Display
71
Performance
50
Battery
85
Camera
54
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021
Launch price ~ 211 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
71

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
397 nits
58

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
50

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1068 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
385725
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:64 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11T 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (4 votes)

