Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Display 84 Performance 84 Battery 79 Camera 64 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

84 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 653 nits

62 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

84 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 997 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3767

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 120 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

