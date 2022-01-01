Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus

Display
84
Performance
84
Battery
79
Camera
64
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus
84

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
653 nits
62

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
84

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3767
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (5 votes)

