Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Display 90 Performance 55 Battery 78 Camera 73 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

85 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207.5 gramm (7.32 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

55 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8 GB Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 772 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1991 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 489193 CPU 132576 GPU 136473 Memory 93258 UX 130490 Total score 489193

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 210 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:12 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition may differ by country or region