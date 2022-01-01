Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition

Display
90
Performance
55
Battery
78
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
85

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207.5 gramm (7.32 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
55

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1991
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
489193
CPU 132576
GPU 136473
Memory 93258
UX 130490
Total score 489193
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 210 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (66% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (6 votes)

