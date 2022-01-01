Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
Display
90
Performance
55
Battery
78
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
90
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
85
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|207.5 gramm (7.32 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
55
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1991
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
489193
|CPU
|132576
|GPU
|136473
|Memory
|93258
|UX
|130490
|Total score
|489193
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|210 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (66% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:12 hr
73
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition may differ by country or region