Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
Display
88
Performance
54
Battery
80
Camera
64
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
74

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
54

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2926
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
539088
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B3/ B5/ B8
3G network WCDMA B1/ B5/ B8
4G network LTE B1/ B3/ B5/ B8/ B19/ B34/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

