Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Display 88 Performance 54 Battery 80 Camera 64 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

74 Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

54 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2926 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 539088 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B3/ B5/ B8 3G network WCDMA B1/ B5/ B8 4G network LTE B1/ B3/ B5/ B8/ B19/ B34/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition may differ by country or region