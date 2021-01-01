Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
Display
53
Performance
23
Battery
67
Camera
39
NanoReview score
42
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.9%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
43

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.9%
23

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3098
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
60306
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 10
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:40 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 4X
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.33 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 31.63 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 4X may differ by country or region

