Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Display 53 Performance 23 Battery 67 Camera 39 NanoReview score 42 Category Mid-range Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.9% Max. Brightness 450 nits

43 Design and build Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 72.9%

23 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 826 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3098 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 60306

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM MIUI 10

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:40 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 4X Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26.33 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 31.63 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

