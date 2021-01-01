Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Display
61
Performance
32
Battery
66
Camera
50
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 166 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.36%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|1139:1
Max. Brightness
478 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.36%
32
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4604
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114788
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140890
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|10 GB
66
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:06 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
27:27 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.755 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.476 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro may differ by country or region