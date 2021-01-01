Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 61 Performance 32 Battery 66 Camera 50 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 166 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 37.6 ms Contrast 1139:1 Max. Brightness 478 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.36%

32 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4604 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 114788 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 140890

51 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 10 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:06 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:33 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:42 hr Talk (3G) 27:27 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 6 Pro Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 166 USD SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro may differ by country or region