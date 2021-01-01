Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Display
62
Performance
46
Battery
76
Camera
53
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
58

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
46

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2238
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5887
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1504
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
177190
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
206293
AnTuTu Android Rating - 226th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2
Focal length 20 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (154 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Galaxy A30
3. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Galaxy A50
4. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Mi 9 SE
5. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Honor 8X
6. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Honor 10
7. Redmi Note 7 Pro or P30 Lite
8. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Mi A3
9. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 8
10. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 8 Pro
11. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Galaxy M30s
12. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Realme 5 Pro
13. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 8T
14. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
15. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish