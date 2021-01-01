Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Display 69 Performance 44 Battery 69 Camera 62 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

69 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Max. Brightness 509 nits

59 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 351 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1321

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8 2021 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 МГц 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 200 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8 2021 may differ by country or region