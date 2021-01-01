Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Display
69
Performance
44
Battery
69
Camera
62
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
69

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Max. Brightness
509 nits
59

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1321
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8 2021
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 МГц
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8 2021 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

