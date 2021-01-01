Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Display
81
Performance
63
Battery
88
Camera
71
NanoReview score
75
Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 280 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
81

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
73

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
63

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1830
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
353358
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA: B1/2/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

