Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Display 81 Performance 63 Battery 88 Camera 71 Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 280 USD

81 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Max. Brightness 454 nits

73 Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

63 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 629 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1830 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 353358

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA: B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 280 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

