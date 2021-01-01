Xiaomi Redmi S2 Display 53 Performance 26 Battery 61 Camera 47 NanoReview score 46 Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi S2

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% Display tests RGB color space 94.7% PWM Not detected Response time 25.5 ms Contrast 771:1 Max. Brightness 498 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

41 Design and build Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 74.8%

26 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi S2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 837 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4155 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 60942

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3080 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:02 hr Talk (3G) 23:21 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi S2 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 77.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.429 W/kg SAR (body) 1.577 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi S2 may differ by country or region