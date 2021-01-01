Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi S2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Xiaomi Redmi S2
Display
53
Performance
26
Battery
61
Camera
47
NanoReview score
46
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi S2
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 25.5 ms
Contrast 771:1
Max. Brightness
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
41

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
74.8%
26

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi S2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
837
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4155
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
60942
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3080 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
23:21 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi S2
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.429 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.577 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi S2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (20 votes)

Write a comment

