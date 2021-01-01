Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Y3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Display
54
Performance
30
Battery
66
Camera
49
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Y3
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
53

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.5%
30

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Y3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1244
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
101444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149924
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Y3
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, 1900, 2100
4G network LTE 2100, 800, 1800, 2600, 900, 2300, 2500
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.577 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Y3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

