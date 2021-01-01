Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Display
54
Performance
30
Battery
66
Camera
49
NanoReview score
49
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
54
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.5%
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1244
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
101444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149924
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
66
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
49
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, 1900, 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, 800, 1800, 2600, 900, 2300, 2500
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|SAR (head)
|0.577 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Y3 may differ by country or region