Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Display 54 Performance 30 Battery 66 Camera 49 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% Max. Brightness 450 nits

53 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.5%

30 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Y3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1215 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4212 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 277 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1244 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 101444 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 149924

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 11

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Y3 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, 1900, 2100 4G network LTE 2100, 800, 1800, 2600, 900, 2300, 2500 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.577 W/kg SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

