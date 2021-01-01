ZTE Axon 10 Pro Display 69 Performance 81 Battery 89 Camera 67 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 387 USD

69 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 277 Hz Response time 3.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 399 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

81 Performance All specs and test ZTE Axon 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3783 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10704 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 730 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2571 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 380412 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 423938 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu - 84th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MiFavor 10.0 OS size 15 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Axon 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 387 USD SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

