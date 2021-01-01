Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Axon 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Axon 10 Pro

ZTE Axon 10 Pro
Display
69
Performance
81
Battery
89
Camera
67
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro
69

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 277 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
399 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
81

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Axon 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3783
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10704
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
380412
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
423938
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10.0
OS size 15 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Axon 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.882 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (20 votes)

