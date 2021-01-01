ZTE Axon 11 Display 74 Performance 61 Battery 82 Camera 66 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

74 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 250 Hz Response time 3.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

65 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

61 Performance All specs and test ZTE Axon 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 612 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1934 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 327272 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 127th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MiFavor 10 OS size 11 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Axon 11 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

