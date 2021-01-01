Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Axon 11: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Axon 11

ZTE Axon 11
Display
74
Performance
61
Battery
82
Camera
66
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 11
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
65

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
61

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Axon 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1934
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327272
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MiFavor 10
OS size 11 GB
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Axon 11
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9
2. ZTE Axon 11 and Huawei P30 Pro
3. ZTE Axon 11 and OnePlus 7 Pro
4. ZTE Axon 11 and ZTE Axon 10 Pro
5. ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. ZTE Axon 11 and OnePlus 7T
7. ZTE Axon 11 and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. ZTE Axon 11 and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. ZTE Axon 11 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish