74
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
65
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
61
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1934
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327272
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 127th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 10
|OS size
|11 GB
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 11 may differ by country or region