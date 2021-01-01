ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Display
88
Performance
100
Battery
75
Camera
85
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 738 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|PWM
|757 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
711 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%
100
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
715411
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MyOS 11
|OS size
|19 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (74% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
85
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
|Depth lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|UMTS B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.3 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 30 Ultra may differ by country or region