ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Display
88
Performance
100
Battery
75
Camera
85
NanoReview score
87
Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 738 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2%
PWM 757 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
711 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%
100

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Axon 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
715411
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MyOS 11
OS size 19 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
85

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Axon 30 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 123 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10
Depth lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network UMTS B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 738 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 30 Ultra may differ by country or region

