ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Display 88 Performance 100 Battery 75 Camera 85 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 738 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% PWM 757 Hz Response time 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 711 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

68 Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%

100 Performance All specs and test ZTE Axon 30 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1131 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3647 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 715411

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MyOS 11 OS size 19 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:46 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:55 hr Talk (3G) 26:47 hr

85 Camera Specs and camera test of the Axon 30 Ultra Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP + 64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 123 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV08A10

Depth lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 738 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 30 Ultra may differ by country or region