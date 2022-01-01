ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Display 92 Performance 100 Battery 84 Camera 84 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

92 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 93.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1513 nits

84 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93.1%

100 Performance All specs and test ZTE Axon 40 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MyOS 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the Axon 40 Ultra Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 91 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 40 Ultra may differ by country or region