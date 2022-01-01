Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
Display
92
Performance
100
Battery
84
Camera
84
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
92

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1513 nits
84

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93.1%
100

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Axon 40 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MyOS 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
84

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Axon 40 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 91 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.37", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 40 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
3. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
5. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
7. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra vs Vivo X80 Pro

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish