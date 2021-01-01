Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Axon 9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Axon 9 Pro

Display
67
Performance
60
Battery
85
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
Performance

All specs and test ZTE Axon 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2369
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284144
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM Android One
OS size 18 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Axon 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 130°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 9 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (12 votes)

