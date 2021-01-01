ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Display
67
Performance
60
Battery
85
Camera
61
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
517 nits
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2369
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284144
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|130°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Focal length: 10 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 9 Pro may differ by country or region