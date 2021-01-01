ZTE Axon 9 Pro Display 67 Performance 60 Battery 85 Camera 61 NanoReview score 67 Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 587 USD

67 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 240 Hz Response time 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 517 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

60 Performance All specs and test ZTE Axon 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2369 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8705 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1978 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 265552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 284144 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 159th place

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) ROM Android One OS size 18 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Axon 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 130° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Focal length: 10 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

83 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 587 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Axon 9 Pro may differ by country or region