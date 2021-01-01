ZTE Blade 11 Prime
Display
61
Performance
26
Battery
77
Camera
56
NanoReview score
56
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 147 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
50
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99160
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MiFavor 11
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
56
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE B2/4/5/12/13/66
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 147 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 11 Prime may differ by country or region