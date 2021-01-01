Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade 11 Prime: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade 11 Prime

ZTE Blade 11 Prime
Display
61
Performance
26
Battery
77
Camera
56
NanoReview score
56
Category Budget
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 147 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
50

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
26

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade 11 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99160
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MiFavor 11
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade 11 Prime
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE B2/4/5/12/13/66
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 11 Prime may differ by country or region

