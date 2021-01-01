ZTE Blade 11 Prime Display 61 Performance 26 Battery 77 Camera 56 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 147 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

50 Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

26 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade 11 Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 156 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 764 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 99160

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MiFavor 11

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade 11 Prime Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE B2/4/5/12/13/66 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 147 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 11 Prime may differ by country or region