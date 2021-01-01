ZTE Blade 20 Smart Display 57 Performance 37 Battery 85 Camera 56 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced October 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade 20 Smart

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.49 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 265 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

48 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

37 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade 20 Smart in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1580 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5650 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 283 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1127 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 136724 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 169852 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 297th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM MiFavor 9.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:40 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade 20 Smart Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 150 USD SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 20 Smart may differ by country or region