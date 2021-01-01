ZTE Blade 20 Smart
Full specifications
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|265 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1580
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136724
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169852
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.1
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.498 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.303 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 20 Smart may differ by country or region