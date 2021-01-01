Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade 20 Smart: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade 20 Smart

ZTE Blade 20 Smart
Display
57
Performance
37
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
56
Category Budget
Announced October 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 265 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
48

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
37

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade 20 Smart in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1580
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136724
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169852
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade 20 Smart
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.498 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.303 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade 20 Smart may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (50 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
2. Huawei Honor 10i vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
3. ZTE Blade V10 vs Blade 20 Smart
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
7. Huawei Honor 9X vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
8. Oppo Realme 5 vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
9. Oppo A5 (2020) vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart
10. Vivo Y19 vs ZTE Blade 20 Smart

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish