Type IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
796
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
89384
Operating system Android 9
ROM Stock Android
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B5. B8, B3, B2
3G network WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20
5G support No
Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Category Budget
Announced November 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A5 2020 may differ by country or region

