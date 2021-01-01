ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1560 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
774
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3441
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90944
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B5. B8, B3, B2
|3G network
|WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2
|4G network
|LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
