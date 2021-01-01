ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Display 57 Performance 21 Battery 67 Camera 51 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced November 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81%

47 Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81%

21 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade A7 (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 774 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3441 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 795 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 74672 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 90944

46 Software Operating system Android 9 ROM Stock Android

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade A7 (2020) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B5. B8, B3, B2 3G network WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2 4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A7 (2020) may differ by country or region