Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches
Resolution 1560 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
47

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
21

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade A7 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
774
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3441
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
795
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90944
46

Software

Operating system Android 9
ROM Stock Android
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade A7 (2020)
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B5. B8, B3, B2
3G network WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A7 (2020) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (5 votes)

