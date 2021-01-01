Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade A7 Vita: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade A7 Vita

ZTE Blade A7 Vita
Display
53
Performance
18
Battery
53
Camera
38
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade A7 Vita
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.46%
42

Design and build

Height 147 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.46%
18

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade A7 Vita in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
666
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1833
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
31979
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI
53

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade A7 Vita
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A7 Vita may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs ZTE Blade A7 Vita
2. ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs A7 Vita
3. Huawei Honor 8A vs ZTE Blade A7 Vita

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish