ZTE Blade A7 Vita Display 53 Performance 18 Battery 53 Camera 38 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade A7 Vita

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.46%

42 Design and build Height 147 mm (5.79 inches) Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.46%

18 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade A7 Vita in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 666 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1833 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 31979

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM MiFavor UI

53 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade A7 Vita Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A7 Vita may differ by country or region