ZTE Blade A71 Display 60 Performance 18 Battery 56 Camera 56 NanoReview score 50 Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% Max. Brightness 454 nits

52 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

18 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade A71 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 147 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 755 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 115223 Total score 115223

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MiFavor 11

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No (5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging No

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade A71 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

