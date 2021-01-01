Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade A71: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade A71

Display
60
Performance
18
Battery
56
Camera
56
NanoReview score
50
Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade A71
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
52

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
18

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
755
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
115223
Total score 115223
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MiFavor 11
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No (5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade A71
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade A71 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

