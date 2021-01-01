ZTE Blade V10
Display
63
Performance
38
Battery
59
Camera
52
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V10
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|32 ms
|Contrast
|1538:1
Max. Brightness
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1552
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5748
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
172004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177933
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 270th place
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.0
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V10 may differ by country or region