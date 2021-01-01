Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade V10: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade V10

ZTE Blade V10
Display
63
Performance
38
Battery
59
Camera
52
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V10
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32 ms
Contrast 1538:1
Max. Brightness
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
38

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade V10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1552
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5748
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
172004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177933
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.0
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade V10
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (46 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and ZTE Blade V10
2. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Blade V10
3. ZTE Blade V9 and Blade V10
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 and ZTE Blade V10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and ZTE Blade V10
6. ZTE Blade 20 Smart and Blade V10
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and ZTE Blade V10

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish