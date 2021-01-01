ZTE Blade V10 Display 63 Performance 38 Battery 59 Camera 52 NanoReview score 54 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM Not detected Response time 32 ms Contrast 1538:1 Max. Brightness 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

38 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade V10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1552 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5748 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 304 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1479 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 172004 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 177933 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 270th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM MiFavor 9.0

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade V10 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

